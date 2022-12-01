Cardi B Discusses A Potential Release Date For Her Upcoming Album

"I have no choice. I have to put it out," she said. "I need to just make up my mind and put it out."



"I think I'm too much in my head about it," she responded after Charlamagne asked what was holding her back. "There are some songs that are just like people in my team are like 'you need to release it! Just release it!'"



Cardi B has been promising her sophomore album for some time. In the past year, she's been honest about the technical difficulties she's experienced and other issues that have delayed the album. So far, she's released three main singles from the LP like "WAP," "Up," and "Hot Sh*t." In between, she's hopped on other tracks with Summer Walker, SZA, Kay Flock and GloRilla. Those collaboration have only kept her impatient fans at bay for so long.



She told the crew that her new album is still "missing something," but notes that she has to drop it next year. Charlamagne suggested that she release it on the fifth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy in April during his final bid he get her to co-host The Breakfast Club next year. However, she didn't make any promises.

