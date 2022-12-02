Kim Kardashian Hires Pianist To Wake Her Kids Up With Christmas Songs

Kim Kardashian is taking holiday cheer to a whole new level. According to a recent Instagram Story captured by Page Six, the reality TV star apparently wakes up her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm every morning with Christmas songs... played by a live professional pianist.

"It's that time of year," Kim captioned a video shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 1st. The video shows the pianist in the corner of a room next to a massive white Christmas Tree. "@Philthekeys (Grammy award-winning pianist Philip Cornish) comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs."

According to Page Six, her four children can be heard yelling in the background while Cornish plays a festive holiday song at the all-white piano. People on Twitter had strong thoughts about the extravagant morning routine in the Kardashian household.

“Well isn’t that nice Kim Kardashian Pays someone to play the piano to wake her children up in the morning. What’s wrong with just saying get the hell out of bed?!" one person wrote per Page Six. Another added, “And this is why she needs that 200k/month child support," in reference to her recently settled divorce from controversial rapper Kanye West.

At the end of last month, it was reported that the former couple will have equal access to their four children but Ye is expected to pay his ex-wife $200,000 in child support as she will have their kids a majority of the time.