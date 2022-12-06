15 Incredible Hip-Hop Moments You Might've Missed At Art Basel Miami 2022

While some artists like Chance The Rapper and Westside Gunn integrated visual art into their events, others were simply in town to perform. Fans can't get enough of all the raunchy videos from Cardi B's million-dollar set. 50 Cent performed not once but twice at an exclusive mansion party so that the Kardashian sisters didn't miss out. Travis Scott, who also headlined the same party, dominated Miami with a series of performances that fans will never forget.



Naturally, with all these events, it's impossible to attend them all. In case you missed them, check out all the artists who stole the show at Art Basel Miami.