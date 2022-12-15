Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that police escorted her back to her home so that they can do a brief search of the property to look for any clues that would help their investigation. Holker's insistence that her husband's behavior was odd encouraged police to elevate the situation to a "critical missing persons" case.



A short time after the LAPD's interaction with Holker, the 911 call came in. Boss' body was discovered in a motel not far from his family's home. They confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Staffers at the motel said he had checked in the night before with a small bag. They didn't notice anything off about him. His body was found after Boss failed to check out of his room on time.



Boss' death was shock to all of Hollywood's biggest stars including Ellen Degeneres, who paid homage to him on social media, plus Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and others.



If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.