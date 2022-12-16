Kate Middleton Makes Hilarious Comment About Her Singing Voice

Kate Middleton isn't too confident in her vocal abilities and neither are her kids. The Princess of Wales hosted her second annual holiday event at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening (December 16th) and told performer Alife Boe that her Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are not fans of her singing voice.

"On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," she said per The Mirror. "Actually, my children probably wouldn't forgive me — I'm not sure whether they think I've got a particularly good singing voice. I'll have to have some lessons."

At last year's Christmas carol concert, Kate showed off her impressive piano skills while joining Scottish singer Tom Walker as he sang his song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here."