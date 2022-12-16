Kate Middleton Makes Hilarious Comment About Her Singing Voice
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 16, 2022
Kate Middleton isn't too confident in her vocal abilities and neither are her kids. The Princess of Wales hosted her second annual holiday event at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening (December 16th) and told performer Alife Boe that her Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are not fans of her singing voice.
"On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," she said per The Mirror. "Actually, my children probably wouldn't forgive me — I'm not sure whether they think I've got a particularly good singing voice. I'll have to have some lessons."
At last year's Christmas carol concert, Kate showed off her impressive piano skills while joining Scottish singer Tom Walker as he sang his song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here."
Kate and Prince William's eldest children George and Charlotte made their debut at this year's concert while their younger brother Louis stayed home. Other members of the royal family who came out to the event included King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The concert came amid the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. In the final three episodes, Harry revealed that William screamed and shouted at him when he told him about the couple's plans to step away from royal life.
"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [the late Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and take it all in," he shared. According to palace insiders, William and Kate will not be watching the show and instead are having their aides watch it for them.