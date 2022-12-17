The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is speaking out days after her son was found dead in a California hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Connie Boss Alexander shared a message on her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 16). "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can," she wrote. "Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Allison Holker, the wife of the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, confirmed tWitch's death in a statement earlier this week. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she said.

Monday morning, Boss left his home without his car, which was unusual behavior for him, Holker revealed at the time. She "frantically" ran into an LAPD station Tuesday and moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the motel where Boss was found dead by motel staff when he missed his checkout. We know now that the So You Think You Can Dance alum took an Uber from his home to the Oak Tree Inn and turned on airplane mode on his phone to avoid contact with anyone.

Motel staff said tWitch "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything." He reportedly only carried a small bag and booked the motel room for just one night. tWitch's grandfather Eddy Boss said something similar after he spoke to his grandson over the weekend. He had no reason to think that anything was "out of the ordinary," as he didn't see any signs of stress in the weeks or months leading up to his death.

"He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been," he said.