Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills

Eddy also said that he spoke to tWitch "as recently as Saturday (December 10) on more than one occasion." He had no reason to think that anything was "out of the ordinary," as he didn't see any signs of stress in the weeks or months leading up to his death.

"He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been," Eddy said. "He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody's lives. We're completely devastated right now. All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we're hurting tremendously."

tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed the So You Think You Can Dance alum's death in a statement earlier this week. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory," she said. The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary over the weekend.

The death of Stephen Boss was ruled a suicide and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner closed the case.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.