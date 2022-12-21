Machine Gun Kelly Sings Karaoke With His Mom In Heartwarming Holiday Post

After an incredibly busy (and successful) year releasing music, movies, documentaries, and touring the world, Machine Gun Kelly is letting loose for the holidays. He shared a collection of photos and video on Instagram captioned "hoeliday szn," and while most of the content features him in a fuzzy crop top flaunting a stack of cash, the last slide is pretty heartwarming.

It's the only video in the post and shows MGK singing karaoke with his mom (along with a bunch of other friends, including Avril Lavigne). The clip catches the end of the song, with his mom holding the microphone. As she yells "woo!" into the mic, her son pulls her in for a side hug, smiling and resting his head on hers.

See the full post below, and scroll to the end to catch the endearing moment.