Machine Gun Kelly Sings Karaoke With His Mom In Heartwarming Holiday Post

By Katrina Nattress

December 21, 2022

After an incredibly busy (and successful) year releasing music, movies, documentaries, and touring the world, Machine Gun Kelly is letting loose for the holidays. He shared a collection of photos and video on Instagram captioned "hoeliday szn," and while most of the content features him in a fuzzy crop top flaunting a stack of cash, the last slide is pretty heartwarming.

It's the only video in the post and shows MGK singing karaoke with his mom (along with a bunch of other friends, including Avril Lavigne). The clip catches the end of the song, with his mom holding the microphone. As she yells "woo!" into the mic, her son pulls her in for a side hug, smiling and resting his head on hers.

For those that don't know, MGK (real name Colson Baker), has a complicated relationship with his mom. She left him and his dad to start a new life with another man when Colson was just nine years old. It, of course, took a heavy toll on both himself and his dad, and for decades he was unable to forgive her. But last year, MGK revealed that he had reconnected with her, and credited his fans on their reunion. Then, this summer, he introduced her to fans in a sweet Instagram post.

