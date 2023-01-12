Prince William & Kate Asked About Harry's Memoir During Public Appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry's explosive new memoir Spare, and of course, they were asked about it. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a trip to Liverpool and the nearby area just two days after Harry's memoir hit the shelves and he sat down for several promotional interviews.

As they made their way into the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Kate and William smiled and waved and onlookers as reporters shouted questions about their thoughts on Prince Harry's memoir. As People points out, the windy conditions made it so that the royal couple quickly walked inside the building instead of greeting fans.