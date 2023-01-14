Austin Butler is mourning the loss of Lisa Marie Presley.

The ELVIS star issued a touching statement the day after Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday (January 12).

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered," he said in a statement to E! News.

Lisa Marie and Austin grew close when the biopic depicting Elvis premiered in 2022. Butler even recently opened up about the first time he met Presley. "She hugged me with tears in her eyes, and she just said, ‘Thank you.' She took me upstairs and we went into Elvis' bedroom and just sat on his bed and just talked for hours," he told The Hollywood Reporter.