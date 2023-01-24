Austin Butler Dedicates First-Ever Oscar Nomination To Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler earned his first-ever Oscar nomination Tuesday (January 24) — but he says it's a "bittersweet" feeling following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The Elvis star was nominated for Best Lead Actor in the Elvis Presley biopic. Butler called into Today with Hoda and Jenna Tuesday morning to share his reaction to the big news — which he hilariously woke up late for since he's "not a morning person." "What an exciting way to wake up," he began.

Daytime TV hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager went on to ask Butler about how he feels about his nomination just 12 days after the death of Lisa Marie. "It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me," he said. "It's the same thing I feel with Elvis and I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her."