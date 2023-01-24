Priscilla Presley is opening up about adjusting to life after the death of her only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Priscilla took to social media to share a message with fans on Monday (January 23). "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," she wrote in a tweet.

The heartfelt message comes one day after Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland on Sunday in a private burial followed by a public celebration of life at the Presley family's estate in Memphis. Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley's only daughter, was laid to rest alongside her father and son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at 28 years old.

At the star-studded memorial, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose performed and Sarah Ferguson gave a eulogy.