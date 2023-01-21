Riley Keough Breaks Silence On Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Riley Keough has spoken out publicly for the first time since her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death.

While she didn't say much, she shared a touching photo of her younger self holding a bouquet of flowers looking up her mother, proving that a picture truly is worth a thousand words. She captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Keough, 33, is one of Presley's four children. Her brother and Lisa Marie's only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 when he was 28 years old. Presley also shares fraternal twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, both 14 years old, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Keough is set to star as Daisy Jones in the upcoming show based on popular book Daisy Jones & The Six, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.