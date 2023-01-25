SZA Teases Potential Collab With Miley Cyrus & Everyone Is Freaking Out

Miley Cyrus continues to climb the charts with her latest release "Flowers" and SZA is right there to keep cheering her on!

When news that "Flowers" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, SZA showed some love to the 30-year-old singer. "MAJOR congrats to Miley !!!" she wrote on Wednesday (January 25). She even hinted at a possible collab after expressing her eagerness to hear Miley's upcoming eighth studio album set to drop in March. "Excited for her album and to work together 🤍," the "Kill Bill" singer continued.

Fans of both stars were elated, to say the least, at the thought of a collab between the two.

"queens supporting queens, we love to see it," one user wrote.

"OMGGG??? SZA X MILEY????" said another.

"GIRL HUH YOU ON THE ALBUM OR SHE ON YOURS?????" another user wrote.