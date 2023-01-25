SZA Teases Potential Collab With Miley Cyrus & Everyone Is Freaking Out
By Dani Medina
January 25, 2023
Miley Cyrus continues to climb the charts with her latest release "Flowers" and SZA is right there to keep cheering her on!
When news that "Flowers" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, SZA showed some love to the 30-year-old singer. "MAJOR congrats to Miley !!!" she wrote on Wednesday (January 25). She even hinted at a possible collab after expressing her eagerness to hear Miley's upcoming eighth studio album set to drop in March. "Excited for her album and to work together 🤍," the "Kill Bill" singer continued.
Fans of both stars were elated, to say the least, at the thought of a collab between the two.
"queens supporting queens, we love to see it," one user wrote.
"OMGGG??? SZA X MILEY????" said another.
"GIRL HUH YOU ON THE ALBUM OR SHE ON YOURS?????" another user wrote.
MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together 🤍— SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023
Miley isn't the only one with a chart-topping hit, though! SZA's new album SOS has spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is now the longest-running No. 1 female album released in 2022, per @ChartingSZA.
.@SZA’s “SOS” spends a 6th consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard 200, selling a further 119,000 units.— SZA Charts (@ChartingSZA) January 23, 2023
— It is now the longest-running #1 female album released in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D810mgdEfk
One thing about SZA, though, is she loves a good collab. So much so, that she even mapped out potential features on SOS, although not all of them made the cut. Among the hopefuls were Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Harry Styles, to name a few.
Miley is set to drop Endless Summer Vacation on March 10.