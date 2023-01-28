21 Savage 'Feels A Lot Of Energy Missing' After Takeoff's Death

By Dani Medina

January 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

21 Savage is opening up about the death of Takeoff.

The "Bank Account" rapper was named Complex's Best Rapper of 2022 and in his cover story, he discussed how the city of Atlanta is reeling from the loss of the Migos rapper.

"You can feel a lot of energy missing from Atlanta right now. Atlanta just ain't the same, honestly. That shit be really driving me crazy. I feel like we took a lot of big ass losses last year. I don't feel like we'll ever recover from that shit, if I'm being honest. Especially with Takeoff," 21 said.

He added that Atlanta is "just in a dark place right now." "Going outside ain't the same, clubs ain't the same, you just feel it," he continued.

To get that energy back, 21 Savage said "there's nothing you can do to fill that void" but it's important to "hold on to what we have left and cherish what we have left." Takeoff is one of those people who "just isn't replaceable," he said.

Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston back in November. The suspect in his murder, Patrick Clark, was released from jail earlier this month after posting his $1 million bail. He's been confined to his parent's house in Houston, however, a requirement of his bond. He also can't have any contact with Takeoff's family.

21 SavagemigosTakeoff
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.