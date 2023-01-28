Harry Styles Shows Off Spanish Skills For Bad Bunny During Show

Harry Styles resumed his Los Angeles residency this week and along came with him came a slew of celebrities wanting to get in on the action at the Kia Forum.

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres attended the "Adore You" singer's first night back on Thursday (January 26) and Friday night saw even more familiar faces, including Bad Bunny! Fans spotted the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer bobbing his head and jamming out throughout the show — and he definitely kept the vibes high!

Wearing a hooded mask on his head, similar to the one he wore when he was spotted courtside at a Lakers game this week, Bad Bunny even jumped out of his seat to dance along to "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." He even threw up a heart directed at Styles on stage — how cute!

During the show, Harry even counted down one of his songs in Spanish — was he trying to impress his fellow Grammys Album Of The Year nominee? "Uno, dos, tres, cuatro!" Harry said before the chorus of "Golden." Bad Bunny reportedly gave him a nod of approval!

Bad Bunny's perreo at Harry's House comes a day after the "Watermelon Sugar" singer hilariously ripped his pants on stage. Good thing it didn't happen again last night!

The "Moscow Mule" singer is a lock to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 5 alongside Lizzo, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and more — and it's rumored Harry might also be on the lineup, according to a report from Hits Daily Double.

You can watch videos of Bad Bunny at Harry Styles' concert below: