Justin Bieber's Mom Shows Off Adorable Artwork That'll Melt Your Heart

By Dani Medina

January 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We all know Justin Bieber is a triple threat — he can sing, dance and act. But did you know he could also draw?

His mom Pattie Mallette got nostalgic this week and shared photos of artwork the "All Around Me" singer created when he was just a young boy. "Look what I found from when he was little. Awww 🥰," Mallette, 47, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday (January 30) alongside a photo of a drawing that depicts a dog (?) surrounded by several hearts. "Who is the gratest (sic) mom in the world? Hmm I'm guessing. YOU!" young Biebs wrote on his adorable drawing which he signed off, "To: Mom, Love: Justin."

Pattie also shared another card her son gave her on Twitter just hours later. On the blue piece of construction paper is a duck drawn with the words "MOM I <3 YOU."

As far as JB's other talents go, his seventh studio album is on the way! The "Ghost" singer opened up in May 2022 about what fans can expect from his newest project. "I don't think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It's almost done. It sounds really good. I'm really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now," he said at the time. One of those features was revealed to be John Mayer.

As you'll recall, the Biebs had to cancel the remainder of his tour last year for mental and physical health reasons after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Good news for fans, though — he's been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months!

