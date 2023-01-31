Justin Bieber's Mom Shows Off Adorable Artwork That'll Melt Your Heart

As far as JB's other talents go, his seventh studio album is on the way! The "Ghost" singer opened up in May 2022 about what fans can expect from his newest project. "I don't think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It's almost done. It sounds really good. I'm really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now," he said at the time. One of those features was revealed to be John Mayer.

As you'll recall, the Biebs had to cancel the remainder of his tour last year for mental and physical health reasons after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Good news for fans, though — he's been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months!