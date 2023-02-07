Behati Prinsloo Reacts To Adam Levine Addressing Cheating Scandal Fake Out

Prinsloo let fans know that she saw the video by commenting on the post with a simple "LOL." The joke comes four months after an Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video to TikTok reportedly sharing screenshots of messages she had received from Levine after months of no contact. One alleged message had the singer posing a "serious question" when he asked Stroh: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name in Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine addressed the scandal shortly after writing, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." At the end of last month, Prinsloo and Levine welcomed their third child. The family's newest addition joins their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.