Quavo Hints At The Future Of Migos In New Tribute To TakeOff
By Tony M. Centeno
February 23, 2023
Quavo appears to address the questions surrounding the future of Migos in his most triumphant record yet.
On Tuesday night, February 22, the Georgia-born rapper released the video for his new song "Greatness" on YouTube. Quavo begins by mourning the loss of TakeOff and reflecting on the timeless memories they shared over the uplifting instrumental produced by DJ Durel. After acknowledging the impact they made on the game as Migos, the Quality Control artist seemingly signals the end of the Grammy-nominated trio that launched him into superstardom.
"Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf**kin' flow, n***a, Take' did that (On God)," Quavo raps. "So don't ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a, it can't come back (Damn)/ I'ma make sure mama straight (Mama), Especially mama Take' (Sheesh)/ I can't kick it with a fake (Nah), And I won't sleep with the snakes (Snakes)/ I'd rather eat with the greats (Greats), I wanted peace but I can't (Peace)."
While Quavo agrees Migos is amazin', there was one name he didn't mention on the record: Offset. The song arrives a few weeks after Quavo performed his previous tribute to TakeOff "Without You" at the 2023 Grammy Awards during its "In Memorium" segment. While his set went down without a hitch, a dramatic scene reportedly unfolded between Quavo and Offset backstage.
Outlets like TMZ reported the former Migos rappers got into a physical altercation after Quavo blocked an attempt by the award show's organizers to insert Offset into his tribute performance. While Offset denied the reports, video of his wife Cardi B reportedly shouting backstage suggested otherwise.
Check out the full video for "Greatness" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE