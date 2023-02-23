Quavo Hints At The Future Of Migos In New Tribute To TakeOff

"Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf**kin' flow, n***a, Take' did that (On God)," Quavo raps. "So don't ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a, it can't come back (Damn)/ I'ma make sure mama straight (Mama), Especially mama Take' (Sheesh)/ I can't kick it with a fake (Nah), And I won't sleep with the snakes (Snakes)/ I'd rather eat with the greats (Greats), I wanted peace but I can't (Peace)."



While Quavo agrees Migos is amazin', there was one name he didn't mention on the record: Offset. The song arrives a few weeks after Quavo performed his previous tribute to TakeOff "Without You" at the 2023 Grammy Awards during its "In Memorium" segment. While his set went down without a hitch, a dramatic scene reportedly unfolded between Quavo and Offset backstage.



Outlets like TMZ reported the former Migos rappers got into a physical altercation after Quavo blocked an attempt by the award show's organizers to insert Offset into his tribute performance. While Offset denied the reports, video of his wife Cardi B reportedly shouting backstage suggested otherwise.



Check out the full video for "Greatness" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE