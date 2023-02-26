Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Honors Mom At Emotional Memorial Service

The state memorial service for Olivia Newton-John was held in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday (February 26), with emotional tributes pouring in from family and friends, like Elton John, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb and more. One such tribute came from the Grease star's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

The 37-year-old was joined onstage by her husband, James Driskill, as she revealed how difficult it was to speak confidently when she felt like her heart was "broken in two," saying that the other half is with her mom who is "holding it for me until we meet again," per People.

"I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother. She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet," she said, adding, "I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice [saying], 'You're safe, my darling. Don't be afraid. You're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That's all you have to do.'"

Lattanzi told the crowd how she loved laughing with her mom and the pair even "shared the same cackle," joking about how they would watch "trashy" TV shows together and quickly change the channel to something more "educational" whenever Newton-John's husband John Easterling would walk in the room. She also reflected on how she loved watching her mom enjoy the simple things in life, saying she "could find the beauty in everything."

"My favorite thing to do was watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses and the joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty. I loved making her tea and then making it five times again until I got it right," she said, adding, "I loved our snuggles. I would crawl into bed with her late at night, even until I was 20 years old. I loved the way she smelled, nothing felt safer to me. I loved writing music and singing with her and how she would always notice if I was slightly off-key. I love how she loved fully and completely."

Newton-John passed away in August 2022 at the age of 73. Though a cause of death was not revealed at the time, she had battled breast cancer for more than three decades. Her death shocked fans and colleagues, like Grease co-star John Travolta, who each remembered the impact the Xanadu star had on their lives and the industry.