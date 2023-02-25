Hailey Bieber Faces Major Backlash On Instagram Amid Selena Gomez Drama

Hailey Bieber has made some changes to her social media presence after a week of drama surrounding her relationship with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old model limited the comments on her Instagram one day after Gomez announced she would be taking a break from social media. Limiting comments means only people Hailey follows back on IG can comment on her posts. Her latest post from Friday (February 24) was a photo dump from her trip to London with the Biebs. She even threw in a well-timed elevator mirror selfie with Justin, who she seldom includes in her photo dumps.

As a result of all this "silly" drama between Hailey and Selena, the Rhode Skin founder has lost more than 200,000 followers. Meanwhile, the "My Mind & Me" singer has gained millions and even dethroned Jenner as the most followed woman on the social media app.