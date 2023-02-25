Hailey Bieber Faces Major Backlash On Instagram Amid Selena Gomez Drama
By Dani Medina
February 25, 2023
Hailey Bieber has made some changes to her social media presence after a week of drama surrounding her relationship with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.
The 26-year-old model limited the comments on her Instagram one day after Gomez announced she would be taking a break from social media. Limiting comments means only people Hailey follows back on IG can comment on her posts. Her latest post from Friday (February 24) was a photo dump from her trip to London with the Biebs. She even threw in a well-timed elevator mirror selfie with Justin, who she seldom includes in her photo dumps.
As a result of all this "silly" drama between Hailey and Selena, the Rhode Skin founder has lost more than 200,000 followers. Meanwhile, the "My Mind & Me" singer has gained millions and even dethroned Jenner as the most followed woman on the social media app.
To recap, this saga all started earlier this week when Selena shared a selfie of her laminated eyebrows. Hailey and Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos of their laminated eyebrows, too, which fans thought meant they were making fun of Selena. Jenner spoke out about the situation, saying "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote. Selena replied, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
Later that day, an old video of Hailey dissing Selena's BFF Taylor Swift resurfaced, causing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum to speak out. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she commented on the video.
Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA
It wasn't until Thursday when Gomez took to TikTok Live to share she would be stepping back from social media for a bit. "I'm very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this," she said.