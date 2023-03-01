Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Photos Of Son Saint Sleeping

Kim Kardashian gave fans a sweet view of a calm weeknight in her home. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share selfies of her laying next to her sleeping son, Saint. "Is there really anything better in this life?" she wrote over several photos of the 7-year-old sleeping peacefully.

However, the sweet and peaceful moment quickly took a turn in her last photo. "Forget it," the SKIMS founder wrote. "He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought," she hilariously shared in the final photo, which featured the side of Saint's head.