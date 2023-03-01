Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Photos Of Son Saint Sleeping
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 1, 2023
Kim Kardashian gave fans a sweet view of a calm weeknight in her home. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share selfies of her laying next to her sleeping son, Saint. "Is there really anything better in this life?" she wrote over several photos of the 7-year-old sleeping peacefully.
However, the sweet and peaceful moment quickly took a turn in her last photo. "Forget it," the SKIMS founder wrote. "He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought," she hilariously shared in the final photo, which featured the side of Saint's head.
Kim shares Saint as well as North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with controversial rapper Kanye West. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kim and her children would be featured in the cast of PAW Patrol 2: The Mighty Movie. Kim, who was a voice actor for "Delores" in the original film, will return to the franchise along with North and Saint. The film is set to be released by Paramount on October 13th.
Following her divorce from West, Kim revealed if she would be open to having more children in the future. "I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," the 42-year-old said on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision. So, whatever’s meant to be will be."