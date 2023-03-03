Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Hiatus After Lizzo Hilariously Trolls Her

Selena Gomez briefly broke her social media hiatus on Thursday (March 2) after Lizzo hilariously paid homage to the Rare Beauty founder while debuting her new bright 'do.

The "About Damn Time" singer showed off her brand new vivid blue highlighted bob in a TikTok video, which featured an old audio clip of Gomez from 2007 talking about getting a blue streak in her hair, per the Daily Mail.

"I've got some blue going on," the track said, as Lizzo prepares for a performance in Milan. "I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party."

The video was all in good fun as the "Lose You to Love Me" singer proved when she paused her social media break to leave a blue heart emoji in the comments.

Check out Lizzo's video (and her new "little edge" of color) in her TikTok below.