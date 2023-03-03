Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Hiatus After Lizzo Hilariously Trolls Her
By Sarah Tate
March 3, 2023
Selena Gomez briefly broke her social media hiatus on Thursday (March 2) after Lizzo hilariously paid homage to the Rare Beauty founder while debuting her new bright 'do.
The "About Damn Time" singer showed off her brand new vivid blue highlighted bob in a TikTok video, which featured an old audio clip of Gomez from 2007 talking about getting a blue streak in her hair, per the Daily Mail.
"I've got some blue going on," the track said, as Lizzo prepares for a performance in Milan. "I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party."
The video was all in good fun as the "Lose You to Love Me" singer proved when she paused her social media break to leave a blue heart emoji in the comments.
Check out Lizzo's video (and her new "little edge" of color) in her TikTok below.
@lizzo
Milan y’all ready? 👨🏾🎤♬ original sound - Talent Hun Clips
Gomez recently told fans of her plans to take a step away from social media for a bit following reported drama with Hailey Bieber, who has also faced backlash for seemingly shading the Only Murders in the Building star.
Saying she is bless and happy with "the best friends and the best fans in the world world," Gomez said she was taking a break from social media "'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this."