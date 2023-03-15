Machine Gun Kelly Proposes Move To Texas Because His 'Life's In Shambles'

Machine Gun Kelly's performance at Rodeo Houston this week was filled with jokes about cowboy life, his rock side and even Tom Petty and Paramore covers. But perhaps the most shocking revelation was the "my ex's best friend" singer's proposal to move to the Lone Star State.

"Don't you guys kind of feel like I should just move to Texas? I could do it. My life's in shambles," the Ohio native told the announced crowd of nearly 55,000 on Tuesday (March 14), the Houston Chronicle reports. MGK's dramatic statement came after his fiancée Megan Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party by herself and without her engagement ring, either.