2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: How To Watch Live
By Taylor Fields
March 23, 2023
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here, and this year's show is set to be an unforgettable night.
Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022. Set to take over the stage on Monday, March 27th with some incredible performances are 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil), Latto and more. Taylor Swift is also set to receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her impact on global pop culture throughout their incredible career. LL Cool J will also be making a special appearance during this year's show.
Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.
And before the show officially kicks off, make sure to catch up with all of your favorite stars on the red carpet during iHeartRadio Red Carpet Live! presented by Infiniti. Fans can tune in on March 27th at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Artists receiving multiple iHeartRadio Music Award nominations this year include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy. See the full list of nominees HERE.
And as always, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample.