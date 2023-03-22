2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: How To Watch Live

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here, and this year's show is set to be an unforgettable night.

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022. Set to take over the stage on Monday, March 27th with some incredible performances are 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil), Latto and more. Taylor Swift is also set to receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her impact on global pop culture throughout their incredible career. LL Cool J will also be making a special appearance during this year's show.

Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

And before the show officially kicks off, make sure to catch up with all of your favorite stars on the red carpet during iHeartRadio Red Carpet Live! presented by Infiniti. Fans can tune in on March 27th at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel and Facebook page.