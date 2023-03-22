How Joe Alwyn Is Supporting Taylor Swift Amid The Eras Tour

As everyone knows, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is in full swing! Last week, the beloved singer-songwriter kicked off the highly-anticipated tour in Glendale, Arizona, and according to a source, her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn will be visiting her on stops along the way.

"She has rehearsed for months and was ready. She is in amazing shape," an insider close to Swfit told People on Wednesday, March 22nd. "She loves connecting with her fans again." The source added that "Joe will travel with her when he can," and added "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

On March 17th, Swift kicked off her tour with a whopping 44-song setlist which totaled to an over 3-hour long show. Ahead of Taylor's two shows in Arizona on Friday and Saturday (March 17th and 18th), Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers revealed that the city would be temporarily changing its name in honor of the beloved singer-songwriter. After some teasing, they announced that Glendale would be renamed Swift City on Friday and Saturday.

As explained in the tour's title, Swift played songs from all of her eras from her most recent, Midnights, to her very first album, Taylor Swift. However, she played the most songs from folklore, her surprise album that arrived in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the debut show, Paramore and GAYLE opened for the star. She'll be joined by other musicians throughout her tour including HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, and Gracie Abrams.