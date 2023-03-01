Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Kiss Baby Esti On The Cheeks In Adorable Video

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared a sweet new video of the newest addition to their family. Teigen took to Instagram to share an exciting update about baby Esti: she's had her "first kiss sandwich." In the video, Teigen and Legend hold the baby between them and give her a big kiss on both cheeks.

A little overwhelmed by all the love, Esti lets out a quick cry and squeezes her eyes shut and of course, fans had a field day with that moment in the comments section. "Her first, 'Ma, Dad... that's enough!'" one fan wrote. "That 'ergh!' is everything," another fan said of Esti's reaction to the kiss sandwich.

One fan also claimed that baby Esti "looks like Luna," referring to her older sister. Teigen has been keeping fans updated on their lives after they welcomed their new baby into the world. The news first broke when John Legend announced the baby's arrival during a private concert just hours after Teigen gave birth. Several days later the parents took to Instagram to reveal Esti's name along with an adorable family photo of her two oldest children — 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles — holding their little sister.

Since giving birth in January, Teigen has shared honest updates on her c-section recovery and lots of adorable photos of Esti with her new family. "[It's] very exciting. I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love," Legend said in a recent interview. "I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier."

