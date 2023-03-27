Shawn Mendes Shows Off Gnarly Sunburn In New Shirtless Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 27, 2023
Shawn Mendes' latest Instagram post is equal parts a thirst trap and a PSA for reapplying sunscreen. Over the weekend, the singer shared some intimate photos from his travels to Mexico City. The majority of the photo series are snapshots of his sightseeing but the third and fourth photos show Mendes shirtless with a major sunburn on his upper chest and arms. The sunburn is so gnarly that you can perfectly see the outline of the tank top he was wearing. (It's a good thing he wasn't wearing a crop top that day!) Even Mendes seems to be laughing at himself in the photos.
His sunburn reminded fans of another time Mendes came face to face with the harsh elements. "When you're not diving in freezing water you're out in the sun without sunscreen, we want to protect you but you don't want to be protected," one fan joked, referring to Shawn skinny dipping in a freezing lake last December.
Shawn has been making headlines recently for his potential romance with fellow pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. The two artists were photographed enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles just as romance rumors have started gaining traction online. It started when the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deumoix shared a tip that suggested that the two were dating.
The rumors were further fueled after Shawn and Sabrina were spotted together again at Miley Cyrus' album release party earlier this month. The two left the party together, keeping a healthy distance as they walked through fans and photographers, and reportedly got into the same car and left together.