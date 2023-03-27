Shawn Mendes Shows Off Gnarly Sunburn In New Shirtless Photos

Shawn Mendes' latest Instagram post is equal parts a thirst trap and a PSA for reapplying sunscreen. Over the weekend, the singer shared some intimate photos from his travels to Mexico City. The majority of the photo series are snapshots of his sightseeing but the third and fourth photos show Mendes shirtless with a major sunburn on his upper chest and arms. The sunburn is so gnarly that you can perfectly see the outline of the tank top he was wearing. (It's a good thing he wasn't wearing a crop top that day!) Even Mendes seems to be laughing at himself in the photos.

His sunburn reminded fans of another time Mendes came face to face with the harsh elements. "When you're not diving in freezing water you're out in the sun without sunscreen, we want to protect you but you don't want to be protected," one fan joked, referring to Shawn skinny dipping in a freezing lake last December.