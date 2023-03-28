Blake Lively Tells Fan To 'Leave' Her Boyfriend In Hilarious Interaction

Blake Lively had a hilarious interaction with a fan over the weekend. The actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds attended a Wrexham game, a Welsh football team the two own with Rob McElhenney, on March 25th. Lively took a moment to greet fans while walking around the Racecourse Ground and even trolled one fan while he was recording her.

"Blake, please say hi to Stephanie," the fan called out to Lively as she started walking away. "It's my girlfriend." The actress sweetly waved to the camera and replied, "Hi, Stephanie," before adding, "You should leave him!" The fans in the crowd burst into laughter and Lively gasped at her own joke and yelled, "What?" before walking away.