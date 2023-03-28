Blake Lively Tells Fan To 'Leave' Her Boyfriend In Hilarious Interaction
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 28, 2023
Blake Lively had a hilarious interaction with a fan over the weekend. The actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds attended a Wrexham game, a Welsh football team the two own with Rob McElhenney, on March 25th. Lively took a moment to greet fans while walking around the Racecourse Ground and even trolled one fan while he was recording her.
"Blake, please say hi to Stephanie," the fan called out to Lively as she started walking away. "It's my girlfriend." The actress sweetly waved to the camera and replied, "Hi, Stephanie," before adding, "You should leave him!" The fans in the crowd burst into laughter and Lively gasped at her own joke and yelled, "What?" before walking away.
Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS— Sam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023
The fan shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon. Luckily she hasn’t broken up with me!... Thanks again," tagging Lively. The event was one of the first outings for Lively and Reynolds since they welcomed their fourth child in February. Before the game, the couple took the field with their children 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez, 3-year-old Betty, and their new baby.
Reynolds shared an update about how his family is adjusting since the baby arrived. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," Reynolds said during an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch. "I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble." Blake first broke the news of her pregnancy in September 2022 when she surprised attendees at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York with a baby bump.