49ers' Plan For QB Battle Revealed

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects both Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to take reps with the first-team offseason while Brock Purdy recovers from surgery this offseason, according to the Athletic's David Lombardi.

Shanahan addressed reporters at the NFL meetings on Tuesday (March 28) and confirmed that Purdy is still the "leader in the clubhouse" but his rehabilitation process has yet to be determined.

"We'll see in 3 months if he can be ready for camp, or possibly not," Shanahan said via Lombardi. "Or if it's going to be a little slower, it might be Week 1. I'm hearing at the latest Week 4, but that's all estimations and we'll see what happens."