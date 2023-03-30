Priyanka Chopra Shares Story Behind Freezing Her Eggs In Her Early 30s

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about choosing to freeze her eggs in her 30s before meeting her now-husband Nick Jonas. During an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the actress revealed, she was having "anxiety" over her biological clock and she "also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with" per Page Six. After encouragement from her mother and an OB-GYN, she went through with it. She also opened up about feeling anxiety and pressure about wanting kids but being 35 years old, Chopra is now 40.

The decision also offered her the freedom to continue to pursue her career. “I felt such a freedom. I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve," she said. "I wanted to get to a certain place in my career.”

Chopra now tells "everyone" to freeze their eggs though she did acknowledge how expensive the procedure can be. “I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real,” Chopra said. “It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Chopra revealed that she was hesitant to date Nick Jonas because of their 10-year age gap. She also wasn't sure if the Jonas Brothers member wanted to start a family. "I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn’t want to date Nick at that time," she said. "I was like, ‘I don’t know if he wants kids at 25,’ at that time. But I’ve always wanted kids. I love kids.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.