DJ Drama Recruits Lil Wayne, T.I. & More For 'I'm Really Like That' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 31, 2023
DJ Drama's got the juice now.
On Friday, March 31, the Philly native delivered his latest studio album I'm Really Like That. His brand new project includes 14 tracks including recent singles like "I Aint' Gon Hold Ya" with Jeezy, "Forever" with Fabolous, Jim Jones, Benny The Butcher & Capella Grey and "HO4ME" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Lil Baby. It also holds other collaborations with the late Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Blxst, Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, Boosie Badazz, T.I., Wiz Khalifa, Cyhi, Symba and more. In honor of the album's release day, Drama shared the final scene of his rendition of Juice.
In the clip directed by Jim Jones and WillC, Drama recreates the final DJ battle with the original cast of the 1992 cult classic (Omar Epps, Khalil Kain and Jermaine Hopkins) and some of his famous friends like Kool DJ Red Alert, Video Music Box's Ralph McDaniels plus more. It's one of five scenes Mr. Thanksgiving rebooted to promote his album. He even channeled his inner "Bishop," played by 2Pac, to revive his infamous scene by the school lockers.
It's been a minute since DJ Drama dropped a solo project, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been putting in work. The Gangsta Grillz founder spent the past two years teaming up with some of the biggest artist in the rap game from Snoop Dogg to Tyler, The Creator to cook up stellar joint projects. In the past six months alone, he hosted projects like Snoop's Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It, Jeezy's SNOFALL, Dave East's Book of David, J. Stone's Rollin Stone, French Montana's Coke Boys 6, Kash Doll's Back On Dexter and G Perico's Hot Shot.
DJ Drama recently stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the album, his label Generation Now and get some things off his chest about those who thought he fell off. Watch the entire interview and stream his new album below.