DJ Drama Recruits Lil Wayne, T.I. & More For 'I'm Really Like That' Album

It's been a minute since DJ Drama dropped a solo project, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been putting in work. The Gangsta Grillz founder spent the past two years teaming up with some of the biggest artist in the rap game from Snoop Dogg to Tyler, The Creator to cook up stellar joint projects. In the past six months alone, he hosted projects like Snoop's Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It, Jeezy's SNOFALL, Dave East's Book of David, J. Stone's Rollin Stone, French Montana's Coke Boys 6, Kash Doll's Back On Dexter and G Perico's Hot Shot.



DJ Drama recently stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the album, his label Generation Now and get some things off his chest about those who thought he fell off. Watch the entire interview and stream his new album below.

