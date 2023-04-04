Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Reveals How Long She's Been Dating Harry Styles

Fans think Emily Ratajkowski just revealed how long she's been seeing Harry Styles. During her appearance on the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast in March, she opened up about a "kind of great" man that she had started dating per Page Six. “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different," Ratajkowski told the host. The episode was released on March 9th, which was two weeks before she was spotted making out with Styles in Tokyo.

If she was talking about Harry, it seems like things are going well and he hasn't given her the infamous "ick" yet. She continued, "But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.” Ratajkowski went on to add that she's looking for someone who is "independent" as she has a "full life" on her own. “I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before," she said.

Last week, an insider recently revealed to People that Ratajkowski is "having fun" and wants to spend more time with the Grammy winner. "She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys," the insider said. "She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though." The report came just a day after a source told Page Six that Ratajkowski is "begging" for forgiveness from her friend and Harry's ex Olivia Wilde. "This is a betrayal," the source said of Ratajkowski pursuing Harry. Styles and Wilde parted ways in November after nearly two years of dating due to "different priorities."