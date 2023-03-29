Emily Ratajkowski is interested in meeting up with Harry Styles again, according to a new source. After the two were spotted kissing in Tokyo over the weekend, fans are wondering if they're a new celeb "it" couple. An insider recently revealed to People that Ratajkowski is "having fun" and wants to spend more time with the Grammy winner. "She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys," the insider said. "She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though."

The report comes just a day after a source told Page Six that Ratajkowski is "begging" for forgiveness from her friend and Harry's ex Olivia Wilde. "This is a betrayal," the source said of Ratajkowski pursuing Harry. Styles and Wilde parted ways in November after nearly two years of dating due to "different priorities."

Meanwhile, fans think Harry "manifested" his potential relationship with Ratajkowski after they resurfaced an 8-year-old video of the singer naming the model as his celebrity crush. Back in February, a source claimed that Harry was seeing someone new. "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," the source told the Daily Mail. "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."

As for Ratajkowski, she's been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last September.

