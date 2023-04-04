Meghan Markle To Receive Award From Legendary Feminist Activist

Meghan Markle has spent her life, even before becoming a part of the royal family, advocating for women and girls. The Duchess of Sussex will be recognized for her charity work at the Ms. Foundation for Women's 50th-anniversary gala in New York City. According to Vanity Fair, Markle will receive a Women of Vision Award presented by the foundation's founder and legendary feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

Markle will receive recognization for her work on May 16th alongside other changemakers including reproductive justice advocates Wanda Irving and Kimberly Inez McGuire, founder of Black Voters Matter LaTosha Brown, 16-year-old trans activist Rebekah Bruesehoff, and Gen Z for Change activist Olivia Julianna who raised over $2 million for national abortions funds after she was insulted by Congressman Matt Gaetz in 2022.

Last year, Markle sat down with Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin to discuss the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. "Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," she said before shouting out her husband, Prince Harry. "They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too." Steinem chimed in about Harry saying, "I can testify to that since I met him before I met you. He was at a big meeting I attended and he was advocating for people’s rights."

In other royal news, fans are waiting to see if Meghan and Harry will attend Prince Charles' coronation in early May.