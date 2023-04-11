Nick Cannon Jokingly Reveals Who He Wants To Have Baby No. 13 With

Nick Cannon wishes he was "the 1."

The father of 12 said it "would be amazing" to have his next child with Taylor Swift, he revealed on a radio show this week. "I'm all in," he told Howard Stern about hypothetically having his 13th child with the "Anti-Hero" songstress. "First of all, she's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music," adding that the two have had "very similar" dating experiences.

"I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other," he added about the newly single pop star. Cannon even said his "Spidey senses" were tingling when news broke over the weekend that Swift and her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn called it quits. Their love reportedly fizzled out and they broke up a few weeks ago. "The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the breakup "was not dramatic."

As far as Cannon's fatherhood goes, he also opened up recently about the woman he wishes he had a baby with. The Shade Room's Thembi Mawema asked the Masked Singer host point blank if there's "anyone who you dated in the past" he wished he had a child with. "If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral," Cannon joked.

"Everybody talks about having kids, you know," Cannon began. "I always-- even when you think about it, like when Christina Milian ... I remember when I found out she was pregnant ... I was like 'Dang, man.'" Cannon and Milian met on the set of Love Don't Cost a Thing in 2003 and dated for about two and a half years, but called it quits as cheating allegations swirled.

While there hasn't been any news of baby No. 13 (yet), Cannon hilariously revealed when and if he'll ever stop having children. "God decides when we're done," he said back in February. "But I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."