Kim Petras Says New Song With Nicki Minaj 'Changed' Her Life

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj's highly-anticipated collaboration has arrived! On Friday, April 21st, Petras dropped her song "Alone" which features an impressive verse from the iconic rapper. The song also includes an effective sample of Alice Deejay's 1997 Eurodance hit "Better Off Alone" for a chorus that will surely have pop lovers shouting along to on dance floors all summer.

The pop princess opened up about working with Nicki during a recent interview, saying that the rapper's verse changed her life. "It doesn't feel real still. Her singing “It's Barbie and it's Kim Petras,” I cried, I was on the floor," Petras said. "She just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips, I love her and I'm so inspired by her always, it's crazy to me. I don't know how she does it, but she's just the greatest ever.”