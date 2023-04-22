One Direction fans won't give up hope on a reunion, but their latest theory might have some legs.

It was recently announced Harry Styles would be a guest on the final episode of James Corden's The Late Late Show on April 27. His appearance along sparked of a One Direction reunion rumor mill, long before all the evidence was presented.

An article was published that alleged One Direction would "reunite in FULL for the first time in 8 years" during the late night TV show, but Corden set the record straight on Twitter. "Nobody loves the boys more than us ... but this story just isn't true," he wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.