One Direction Fans Are Convinced A Reunion Is Happening Soon
By Dani Medina
April 22, 2023
One Direction fans won't give up hope on a reunion, but their latest theory might have some legs.
It was recently announced Harry Styles would be a guest on the final episode of James Corden's The Late Late Show on April 27. His appearance along sparked of a One Direction reunion rumor mill, long before all the evidence was presented.
An article was published that alleged One Direction would "reunite in FULL for the first time in 8 years" during the late night TV show, but Corden set the record straight on Twitter. "Nobody loves the boys more than us ... but this story just isn't true," he wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.
Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023
What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz
Since Corden's denial of the reunion, other One Direction members are making it increasingly easy to make these rumors take flight.
Niall Horan was scheduled to perform at a concert in Spain on April 27, but that was canceled.
Louis Tomlinson canceled the Asian leg of his "Faith in the Future World Tour," which was scheduled through April 27. Last week, he was also spotted in Los Angeles.
📝| Jamie Scott has previously worked with One Direction. Jamie has posted a few Instagram Stories, where he tagged Liam, recently. https://t.co/PzgKkpIFH5— Liam Payne Updates (@LiamPUpdate) April 19, 2023
Liam Payne reportedly flew to Los Angeles recently, although that's not totally confirmed. Fans found out one of the group's collaborators Jamie Scott was on a flight to LA, who recently tagged Liam in a few Instagram Stories.
Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27th! pic.twitter.com/51cIYiLlVz— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 17, 2023
No word on Zayn Malik's whereabouts as of yet... but only time will tell on how this all shakes out.
Anyway... you can catch Harry on the last episode of The Late Late Show on CBS at 12:37 a.m. ET on April 27.