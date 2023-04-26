Here's Where Prince Harry Will Sit At King Charles' Coronation
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 26, 2023
Prince Harry won't be sitting too close to the royal family when he attends his father, King Charles III's coronation early next month. According to a report from The Sun, former royal butler Paul Burrell said the ex-royal will be seated 10 rows behind his family and will be making a quick exit at the May 6th coronation.
Burrell also suggested that Harry may not even have time to chat with his father and brother, Prince William. The coronation marks the first time the royal family will be together since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare. “There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” Burrell told the outlet. Earlier this month, another royal source claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William have had no communication with each other in the weeks leading up to the coronation. "I don't think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated," the insider added. In the best-selling book, which hit shelves on January 10th, Harry revealed Prince William actually told him to not marry Meghan Markle and claims he even physically attacked him and knocked him to the ground during an argument over his marriage to the actress.
Markle will be staying in California to celebrate Prince Archie's birthday which also falls on May 6th. However, the Duchess of Sussex will still be making an appearance at the coronation. Prince Harry and Meghan will be included in the official coronation souvenir program. Photographer Chris Jackson told the outlet that a candid photo taken on King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018 shows the entire royal family, including Markle, and will be used in the program.