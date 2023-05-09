Katy Perry Hilariously Responds To Viral Coronation Memes
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 9, 2023
Katy Perry has earned her own royal title over the years: Meme Queen. Between her time as a judge on this season of American Idol and her appearance at this month's coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, she's given the internet a lot of giggle about this year.
Over the weekend, two memes of her at the coronation went viral online. The first shows Perry struggling to find her seat at the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th. For about 20 seconds, the pop star circled around the other guests, looking confused as she tried to find her assigned seat. After the ceremony, Katy took to Twitter to hilariously address the video. "Don't worry guys I found my seat," she wrote to her over 100 million followers.
don’t worry guys i found my seat— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023
Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023
But the memes didn't stop there. Once Perry found her seat and watched the historic ceremony, fans spotted her looking bored and compared the moment to another meme of Adele looking bored at a sporting event.
The Katy Perry version of Adele pic.twitter.com/yeeuLKlYws— ▫️ZAIN▫️ (@ZA20L) May 6, 2023
Since Perry and Lionel Richie were both guests at the coronation and performers at the concert the following day, they were only able to check in during American Idol all the way from Windsor Castle. However, the moment was crashed by the newly crowned King and Queen. Perry and Richie looked shocked as King Charles jokingly asked them how long they would be using the room. "£100 to whoever had this on their 2023 #idol bingo card," Perry wrote on Instagram.
While some of Perry's meme-worthy moments have caused some backlash, a source recently told Page Six that she "isn't fazed by the backlash." They went on, “This has been a roller-coaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job,” and added that Perry, “has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent.”