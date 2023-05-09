Katy Perry Hilariously Responds To Viral Coronation Memes

Katy Perry has earned her own royal title over the years: Meme Queen. Between her time as a judge on this season of American Idol and her appearance at this month's coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, she's given the internet a lot of giggle about this year.

Over the weekend, two memes of her at the coronation went viral online. The first shows Perry struggling to find her seat at the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6th. For about 20 seconds, the pop star circled around the other guests, looking confused as she tried to find her assigned seat. After the ceremony, Katy took to Twitter to hilariously address the video. "Don't worry guys I found my seat," she wrote to her over 100 million followers.