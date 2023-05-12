Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted 'Kissing' On NYC Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 12, 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted out on a date in New York City last night (May 11th). Photos online surfaced of the rumored couple holding hands at Casa Cipriani with their friend and Midnights producer Jack Antonoff nearby.
An eyewitness told Page Six that Swift and the 1975 frontman were also seen "cuddling and kissing." They added that the pair "sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge." However, they weren't on their own. Antonoff was with them and the spy said "security was around them." After being spotted, they reportedly left "holding hands" while covered by an umbrella to maintain privacy.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023
The sighting comes just a little over a week after The Sun broke the news that Swift and Healy had been dating for less than two months. Taylor and Matty are "madly in love" and are "massively proud and excited about this relationship," sources claimed on May 3rd.
"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again," The Sun reports. "But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers."
The outlet also knew that Healy would be traveling to Nashville last weekend to support Taylor on her massively successful The Eras Tour. He even appeared on stage during Phoebe Bridgers' opening set. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” the source told the outlet. “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”
News of the budding romance comes one month after Taylor's split with her boyfriend of 6 years Joe Alwyn made headlines.