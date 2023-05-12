Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted 'Kissing' On NYC Date

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted out on a date in New York City last night (May 11th). Photos online surfaced of the rumored couple holding hands at Casa Cipriani with their friend and Midnights producer Jack Antonoff nearby.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Swift and the 1975 frontman were also seen "cuddling and kissing." They added that the pair "sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge." However, they weren't on their own. Antonoff was with them and the spy said "security was around them." After being spotted, they reportedly left "holding hands" while covered by an umbrella to maintain privacy.