Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Stormi & Aire For Mother's Day

Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother's Day by sharing some never-before-seen photos of her son Aire and daughter Stormi. "Happy mother's day," she captioned the post which featured one photo of her holding her 15-month-old son in a robe while Stormi hugs her leg.

The post also included photos of a pregnant Kylie, her mother Kris Jenner, and grandmother MJ Campbell posing with Aire, as well as an adorable photo of Stormi holding up a bottle and brushing the hair of a newborn Aire. You can see the photos here!

Earlier this month, Kylie stepped out with Stormi in matching outfits for a cocktail party hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster. The event celebrated the fashion label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection called Flowers. The day before the cocktail party, Kylie attended the 2023 Met Gala with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a red gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier which featured a dramatic train and leg slit.

In other Kylie news, she's rumored to be dating actor Timothée Chalamet. "They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," a source revealed last month. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."