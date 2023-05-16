Adam Levine Shares Flirty Birthday Tribute For Behati Prinsloo

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Levine celebrated his wife Behati Prinsloo's birthday on Tuesday, May 16th with a flirty photo. The Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram Story to share a cropped photo of his wife's backside. "Happy birthday baby," he wrote on the photo which featured Prinsloo wearing denim jeans low enough to show off a pair of black and white panties.

Prinsloo is also holding the couple's newest addition to their family. The couple welcomed their third child back in January but didn't personally reveal the news until months later. They also have yet to reveal their baby's name and gender. Levine and Prinsloo also share 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

Levine's birthday tribute follows reports that the two are "back on track as a couple" after the singer's 2022 DM scandal. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” an insider said in March. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.” The scandal came to light in September 2022 after Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video to TikTok reportedly sharing screenshots of messages she had received from Levine after months of no contact. One alleged message had the singer posing a "serious question" when he asked Stroh: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name in Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine addressed the scandal shortly after writing, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

