Adam Levine Shares Flirty Birthday Tribute For Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine celebrated his wife Behati Prinsloo's birthday on Tuesday, May 16th with a flirty photo. The Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram Story to share a cropped photo of his wife's backside. "Happy birthday baby," he wrote on the photo which featured Prinsloo wearing denim jeans low enough to show off a pair of black and white panties.

Prinsloo is also holding the couple's newest addition to their family. The couple welcomed their third child back in January but didn't personally reveal the news until months later. They also have yet to reveal their baby's name and gender. Levine and Prinsloo also share 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.