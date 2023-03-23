Adam Levine 'Recommitted Himself' To Behati Prinsloo After Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been looking extra close in their most recent red-carpet photos and it turns out there's a reason. According to a new report from Us Weekly, a source revealed that Levine has made some big changes since the 2022 scandal. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider said. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

After realizing "he made a huge mistake" by talking to other women, he's refocused on spending time with his wife. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati," the source continued and noted that it's why fans have been “seeing them out and about more.”

Levine and Prinsloo are "back on track as a couple" and the singer's new approach to his personal life also includes his relationship with himself. "Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight,” the source told Us.

The scandal came to light in September 2022 after Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video to TikTok reportedly sharing screenshots of messages she had received from Levine after months of no contact. One alleged message had the singer posing a "serious question" when he asked Stroh: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name in Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine addressed the scandal shortly after writing, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." At the end of last month, Prinsloo and Levine welcomed their third child. The family's newest addition joins their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.