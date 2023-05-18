Khloe Kardashian is over the speculation. This week, The Kardashians star slammed fans for speculating that she and her ex Tristan Thompson are back together again. She took to the comments section of a fan page dedicated to her to express her frustrations and called the narrative around the co-parents' relationship status "exhausting."

"Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point," she wrote in the lengthy comment. "It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel."