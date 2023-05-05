Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Son's Name Revealed

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon's baby boy's name has reportedly been revealed nine months after his birth. According to the US Sun, a source shared that the co-parents named their son Tatum Robert. "There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum," the source claimed. "Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian]." Khloe's father, American attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian passed away from cancer in September 2003.

The Kardashians star has yet to personally share her son's name with the public but has revealed that she decided to give her son a name starting with T like his older sister True. "He's eight months old and he is a little chunk. I wouldn't have it any other way," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month. In March, she revealed her son's face for the first time on Instagram after blocking out his face in previous posts.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy via surrogate last summer and while they're no longer a couple it seems as though they're committed to co-parenting their two children. Khloe wrote a heartfelt message to Thompson on his birthday calling him "truly the best father, brother, & uncle."

As for her relationship status, Khloe recently called herself single in an Instagram post where she joked that "some of us single K sisters should go on LIB [Love Is Blind]," referring to Netflix's hit reality dating show.

