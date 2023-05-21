Kim Kardashian Gets Vulnerable About Parenting: ‘I Cry Myself To Sleep’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how tough parenting can be. In a preview of an upcoming episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the reality TV star revealed the challenges she faces as a mother to her four kids— North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4— whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," Kim told host Jay Shetty. "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

Especially in the mornings, Kim revealed. "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

The Kardashians star went on to share that "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself." Kim added, "It has been the most challenging thing," she continues. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," she said. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."