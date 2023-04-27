The Kardashian-Jenners have had an eventful year and they're getting ready to share the stories behind the headlines. On Thursday, April 27th, Hulu shared the first trailer for the new season of the hit reality tv show The Kardashians. To kick off the sneak peek at this new season, Kim Kardashian gets honest about how she's dealing with her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West and her split from Pete Davidson. "I don't even know where left off," Kim says in a confessional.

"You were still in a relationship," a producer tells her.

Looking wistful, Kim replies, "I was? Damn. Things change really quickly. The trailer then shows footage from season 3 which features Kim breaking down into tears while talking with her sister Khloe Kardashian. "I'm not okay. I'm having such a hard day today," Kim says through tears.