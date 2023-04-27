Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Divorce & Pete Davidson Split
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 27, 2023
The Kardashian-Jenners have had an eventful year and they're getting ready to share the stories behind the headlines. On Thursday, April 27th, Hulu shared the first trailer for the new season of the hit reality tv show The Kardashians. To kick off the sneak peek at this new season, Kim Kardashian gets honest about how she's dealing with her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West and her split from Pete Davidson. "I don't even know where left off," Kim says in a confessional.
"You were still in a relationship," a producer tells her.
Looking wistful, Kim replies, "I was? Damn. Things change really quickly. The trailer then shows footage from season 3 which features Kim breaking down into tears while talking with her sister Khloe Kardashian. "I'm not okay. I'm having such a hard day today," Kim says through tears.
In another confessional, Kendall Jenner alludes to Kim's divorce from controversial rapper Kanye West: "I don't know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband."
"We have made up the most insane narrative," Kim tells her mom Kris Jenner in another scene. "We stay silent through all the lies for my kids." There also seems to be some internal drama between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in store. "My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," the latter says in a confessional. "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head," Kim says about Kourtney's accusations against her. "I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'"
The Kardashians Season 3 premieres May 25th on Hulu.