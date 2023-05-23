Kim Petras Unveils 'Feed The Beast' Tracklist, Includes Surprise Collab

There's exactly one month left until Kim Petras fans finally get to hear her major label debut album, Feed The Beast. To celebrate, the rising pop star revealed the full tracklist for the album on Monday night (May 22nd), as well as shared a new photo of the album art which features her looking dead into the camera, hair damp, and a big chain across the shoulder.

Feed the Beast will include Petras' previously released collaborations, the Grammy award-winning "Unholy," with Sam Smith, and her recent team-up with rapper Nicki Minaj called "Alone." The 15-track album will also include a never-before-heard collaboration with alt-pop queen BANKS. Petras briefly confirmed the collab would be included in the new album while answering fan questions on Twitter earlier this month. One of Petras' most beloved singles, "Coconuts," will also be featured on the album.