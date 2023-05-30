Ed Sheeran Shocks Fans By Bartending At Local Brewery

Ed Sheeran has a habit of blowing unsuspecting fans' minds these days. The latest case took place over the weekend while Sheeran was in Atlanta, Georgia for his "Mathematics" Stadium Tour. Just hours before his show on Saturday night (May 27th), the singer stopped by SweetWater Brewing Company and shocked fans by playing bartender. He shared his journey with fans on Instagram.

"So I’m in Atlanta and I've been told that there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I'm gonna go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig, and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks. Beers on me," he said in the short video.